Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.76 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $7.76 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00230207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

