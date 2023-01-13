Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $858.61 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $858.61 million and $62.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $44.57 or 0.00214232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,805.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00610689 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00041199 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.
