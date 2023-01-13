Bitcoiva Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $200.51 million and $117,351.35 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $12.50 or 0.00059719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,924.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00609545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00216206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00042068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.06343153 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $161,642.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.