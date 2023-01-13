BitDAO (BIT) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $22.62 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

