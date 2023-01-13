Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.93.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.