Blooom Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blooom Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

