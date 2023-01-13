Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Volume Hits $48,194.12

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $48,194.12 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

