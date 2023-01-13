BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

