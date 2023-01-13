Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Thomas F. Shannon Sells 18,045 Shares

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 18,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $248,299.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,073,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 731,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Bowlero by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowlero Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

