Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.05

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.05 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 314.45 ($3.83). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 32,902 shares changing hands.

Braemar Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,024.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

