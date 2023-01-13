Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €67.88 ($72.99) and last traded at €67.74 ($72.84). 518,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.58 ($70.52).

Brenntag Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.63.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

