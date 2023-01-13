Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.38. 54,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,297. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

