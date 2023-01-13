Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Health Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 73,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 528,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

BHG stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $500.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

