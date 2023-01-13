Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $579.98. 14,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

