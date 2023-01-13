Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $580.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

