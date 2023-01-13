Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $33.80

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks
In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Price Performance
Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.