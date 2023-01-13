Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $68.75

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.