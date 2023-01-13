Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.49. 37,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,413,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.72.
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
