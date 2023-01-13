Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.49. 37,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,413,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.72.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.