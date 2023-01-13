Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 5.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 37,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,413,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.72.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bumble by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.