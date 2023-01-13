Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.