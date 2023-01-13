Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($247.31) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

