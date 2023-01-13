Cardano Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.36 billion and approximately $530.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.62 or 0.07420484 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00080281 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00032100 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00060761 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010063 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022710 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,404,754 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
