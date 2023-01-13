Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CASP traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4.45 ($0.05). 3,160,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,469. The company has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Caspian Sunrise has a 52-week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.54 ($0.07).

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

