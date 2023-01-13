Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Price Performance
Shares of LON CASP traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4.45 ($0.05). 3,160,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,469. The company has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Caspian Sunrise has a 52-week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.54 ($0.07).
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
See Also
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.