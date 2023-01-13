Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $255.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.72. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $257.38. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

