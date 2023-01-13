Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.42 million and approximately $634,723.35 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,320,028 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

