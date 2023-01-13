Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $91.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock worth $2,251,890 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.