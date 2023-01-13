Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.37 on Friday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

