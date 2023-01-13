Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.34 ($0.19). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 16.58 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,562,609 shares.

Chariot Stock Up 13.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of £180.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.