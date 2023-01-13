Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $97.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.