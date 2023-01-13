Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase Packaging (CPKA)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.