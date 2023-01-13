Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.63. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 21,065 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Check-Cap Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.86. On average, research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

