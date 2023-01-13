Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Lowered to $44.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

CQP stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.