Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. TheStreet raised shares of Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $134.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.18. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,065 shares of company stock worth $1,077,288. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.