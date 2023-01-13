CIBC Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACO.X. CSFB decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ATCO Trading Up 0.4 %

ATCO stock opened at C$42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

