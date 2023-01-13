CIBC Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$49.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Boralex stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

