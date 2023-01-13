Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$509.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

