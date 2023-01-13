Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 229,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,929,703. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.