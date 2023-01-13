Citigroup Lowers Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

OUKPY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

