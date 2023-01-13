Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $281.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.65.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

