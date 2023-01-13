Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 5.1 %

CLOV opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $856.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.35%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 329,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.