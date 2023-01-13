Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$60.85 and last traded at C$61.06. Approximately 104,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 27,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$959.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.30.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$746.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.7799996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.