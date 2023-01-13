Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

