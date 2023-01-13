CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 6.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.03. 227,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,610,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

CommScope Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CommScope by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

