Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $65.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($81.72) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($68.82) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

