Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.25 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and approximately $696,976.06 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

