Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CPPMF stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.88. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.