Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

