Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

