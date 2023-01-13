Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.50. 28,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

