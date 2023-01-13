Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires 28,196 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,196 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CALF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 566,909 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.